Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,251 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welltower by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after buying an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
