Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Kering Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kering has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.
About Kering
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.