Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kering Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kering has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

