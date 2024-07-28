Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,251 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.79% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,701,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

JHML stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $891.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

