Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 87,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,319 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

INTC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 38,352,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,697,092. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

