Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.61 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,973,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,226. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.