Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.69 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,016,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,489,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 609,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

