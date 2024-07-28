Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.74% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $725,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

