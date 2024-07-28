Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

