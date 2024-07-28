KickToken One Day Volume Hits $3.68 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $3.68 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,121.21 or 0.99997563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00072842 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01553374 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

