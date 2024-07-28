KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $118.51. 3,480,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $120.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

