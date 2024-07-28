Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Klabin Stock Down 1.9 %

KLBAY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396. Klabin has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klabin will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

