Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
KHOLY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Koç Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.
About Koç Holding A.S.
