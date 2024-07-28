KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the June 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,527. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

