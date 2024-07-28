Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konecranes Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $61.35 during trading hours on Friday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.
Konecranes Company Profile
