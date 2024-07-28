Kujira (KUJI) One Day Volume Hits $319,766.21

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $109.48 million and approximately $319,766.21 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.9985703 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $660,808.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

