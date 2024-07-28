Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Susquehanna

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

