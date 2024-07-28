Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

