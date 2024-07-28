Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,683 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $71,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. 7,453,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 213.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
