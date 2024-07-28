Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $94,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.98. 458,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $337.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.