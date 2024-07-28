Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Brinker International worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $64.11. 1,438,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,888. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

