Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,616 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 5,878,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

