Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $74,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 835,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 6,048,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.