Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

