Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $133,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Ternium by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 191,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

