Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 3,162,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,356. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

