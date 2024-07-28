Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 123,326 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

