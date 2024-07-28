Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $128.72 on Friday, hitting $8,600.60. 22,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,346. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,695.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,743.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,630.36. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

