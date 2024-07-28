Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 43,998 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Autohome worth $63,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 291,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,226 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 248,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

ATHM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 451,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

