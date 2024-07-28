Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $8.73 Million Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,322,000 after buying an additional 51,812 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,963,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,922,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AESI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 960,459 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,529.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 657,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,614. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.