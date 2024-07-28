Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 6,582,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,051. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

