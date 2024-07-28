LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LCII traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $116.05. 268,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,620. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.