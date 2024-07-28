Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.
About Lefteris Acquisition
Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lefteris Acquisition
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.