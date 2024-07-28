LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TREE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 511,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

