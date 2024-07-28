Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE LEN opened at $176.71 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

