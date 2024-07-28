Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in July

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,400 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,394.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

LNNGF stock remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

