Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Limoneira worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Limoneira by 48.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Limoneira by 60.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. The firm has a market cap of $398.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

