Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.01. 894,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,558. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $148.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

