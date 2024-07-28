Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.97. 403,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

