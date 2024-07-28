Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,822,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $226.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.