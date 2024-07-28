Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

