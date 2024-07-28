Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,403,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.82. 262,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

