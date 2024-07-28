Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 60.66 ($0.78) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.80 ($0.79). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.12. The company has a market capitalization of £38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.