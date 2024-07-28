Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $201,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.80. 1,141,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $528.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

