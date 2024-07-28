Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $560.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $480.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

