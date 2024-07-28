Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $74.75 million and $5.50 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

