LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,968. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

