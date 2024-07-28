LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.
Solventum Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SOLV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
