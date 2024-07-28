LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 636 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. 2,111,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,814. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.94.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
