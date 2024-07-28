LRI Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

