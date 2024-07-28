LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 929 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,048. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

